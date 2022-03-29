From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governorship Aspirant under the umbrella of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Mohammed Ashiru has vowed to salvage the State from insecurity, poverty and unemployment if elected governor in 2023.

Ashiru who was the governorship candidate of PDP in 2019 general election lost to incumbent governor Nasir El-rufai.

Speaking to formally declare his intention to run again for the governorship position, he said instead of the state to progress socio-economically, it fell backwardly, putting the people into hunger and hardship.

Earlier, he had inaugurated his campaign team, calling on them not to shy away from asking for whatever they need to make the campaign a success.