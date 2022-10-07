From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The former Secretary to the Imo State government and Peoples Democratic Party’s senatorial candidate for Imo East , Hon Uche Onyeagucha has say that he will sponsor what he called Property Verification Number (PVN) as a way to sustain the fight against Corruption .

He also promised to sponsor the amendment of the current Universal Basic Education to provide for free basic education up to the Senior Secondary education instead of the current Junior Secondary School level if elected Senator on February 25 ,2023.

The ex- House of Representatives member also said that he supports the adoption of a unicameral legislature to bring down the cost of governance .

Hon Onyeagucha who kicked off his campaign by the unveiling of his legislative agenda in Owerri, the Imo state capital yesterday, Hon Onyeagucha said that if elected as the senator representing Owerri zone that he will sponsoring the Property Verification Number as a bill with the aim of curbing corruption in Nigeria.

” If Elected as a senator representing Owerri zone, the first personal bill sponsor on the floor of the senator would be the Property Verification Number ( PVN) which will similar to the biometric Verification Number ( BVN) which links all the bank to a person unlike before when someone could operates several bank accounts with fictitious names. If we have property Verification number which will linked up with both the Biometric Verification number and National identification Number is aimed at the fight against the endemic corruption in the country. If for an example a young man of 16 years has a property worth millions of Naira he would have to explain how he acquired it . You see many politicians hid their monies today in properties using fictitious names since it is no longer possible because of the introduction of the BVN . “

Continuing , He said , “I shall pursue an amendment of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Law to extend free and compulsory education Rights to all Nigerian students from Primary to Senior Secondary School level. This also include an optional Students Loan Scheme for Tertiary Institution students to cater for the less privileged class in our society.

“I will equally pursue the enactment of the legislation

for the payment of Disability Allowance to persons living with disabilities. “

Onyeagucha who supports constitutional amendment and restructuring said, ” I commit to a restructuring of the Nigerian Federation to make it functional and allow component units to develop at their own pace. I also subscribe to a unicameral legislature as a means to cutting the cost of governance in Nigeria’s failing economy.”