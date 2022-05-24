From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Ebonyi state Governor and presidential aspirant on the Platform of All Progressives Congress ( APC), Engr David Umahi has told the Imo APC national delegates that he will transform Nigeria just as he has done in Ebonyi state if he becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

He said that he has a burning desire to offer the nation a purposeful and participatory leadership that will build on the National Development Plan and the manifesto of the APC administration and to generate innovative development footings that will engender economic prosperity , political stability and social in the country .

The Ebonyi who stated this on Tuesday when he visited Imo APC to canvass for their votes said that he has a burning desire to transform Nigeria.

He said, ” This intention is informed by my burning desire to offer the nation a purposeful and participatory leadership that will build on the National Development Plan (NDP) and the Manifesto of the APC administration and to generate innovative development footings that will engender economic prosperity, political stability and social harmony in our country. I believe that with my track records of performance as Governor of Ebonyi State, my practical professional skills and proven passion for service delivery, I shall offer a practical leadership that will address the various challenges that undermine the great potentials of our Nation. My scorecard and performance index are in the public domain. I have worked in the private sector, created wealth and jobs through my creative ingenuity; I belong to the young and vibrant generation with new ideas and innovations that can turn around the fortunes of this great Country.”

Continuing , ” If elected as President, we shall run a participatory government and together develop policy frameworks that will enhance the physical and social environment and tackle corruption and insecurity. We shall address squarely the problems that deter the growth of our economy especially through the creation of critical infrastructure and manpower development; including power, industrialization, road & railways development, agro and tech-based innovations, digital economy, quality and accessible education and healthcare for all strata of our people, solid mineral and agricultural development, job creation, youth and women empowerment, nation- building and national unity. We shall raise the human capital base of our population and engage them to be productively beneficial in the development of our economy. We shall deepen the cause of Nation-Building through good governance built on fairness and justice for all.

He further added , “Conscious of the developmental challenges we have experienced in Nigeria culminating from leadership neglect, injustice and exclusivity in governance by past regimes, we shall as part of our action plan, deepen the tenets of government of the people, by the people and for the people; a government that is visionary, accountable, resourceful, and committed to the advancement of the socio- economic well-being of the people of the nation. As a Governor, I have indept knowledge of the peculiar problems of every State and Local

Government Area and the comparativeness of their competences. We shall establish a development template that will turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

Events have shown that the destiny of this country is in our hands. In 2023, Nigerians need to bring on board a President with proven records of performance, not those who make vain promises, but lack the discipline, moral rectitude and mental resources to walk the talk. Nigerians need to make a choice based on evidence of performance, passion for service, fiscal discipline and nationalism. I therefore present my profile and credentials to you, with a sincere heart to anchor a macrocosm of the microcosm of my performance as Governor of Ebonyi State.”