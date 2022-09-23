From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The immediate past chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT) of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin has said that he will use his many years of political experiences to ensure that the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wins the race.

Senator Jibrin, a Second Republic lawmaker who was appointed recently as the chairman of Nasarawa state presidential campaign council of Atiku/Okowa Presidency urged all members of PDP to vote them into power during the forthcoming election.

In a statement on Friday, Senator Jibrin informed that despite his resignation as BoT Chairman, he still remained life member of the Board.

“I have been working with all organs of the party and I will continue contributing base on my enormous experience throughout in this PDP and I will continue until Atiku becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

“I hereby urge all the PDP members and all Nigeria men and women to come to vote for Atiku . I want to assure you all that despite my resignation as BoT Chairman I still remain as life member of the BoT.

“For appointing me the chairman of Nasarawa state presidential campaign council, I want to sincerely thank the state PDP chairman and his entire EXCO members, the Elders, the Caucus, and the entire PDP members in the state for giving me this very important assignment just after I resigned as the BoT chairman to protect and strengthen the party considering my being in the PDP since 1998 since its establishment when I started strongly with the party ensuring that I never leave the party for a second to any other party till to date to any party.

“I have been a true party member right from the unit,ward.local Government zone,and state where I served as party leader. I also served as National Exofficio member, NWC member, Deputy National Financial secretary, National financial secretary member NWC. BoT member, Acting BoT secretary, confirmed BoT secretary, Acting BoT national Chairman, and finally BoT chairman, the conscious of the party before my resignation”. Senator Jibrin said.