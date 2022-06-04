From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former member of the House of Representatives Committee on Climate Change, Sam Onuigbo, has said that he the undisputed winner of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) primary for Abia Central Senatorial zone.

Onuigbo, who currently represents Ikwuano/ Umuahia Federal Constituency in the House, said he polled a total of 157 votes to defeat his rival,who scored 152 votes in the senatorial primary.

However, the lawmaker, in a statement, on Saturday, lamented that the result has become “difficult’ for officials, who conducted the elections to announce, thereby causing restiveness among party faithful in the area.

He implored the party leadership to declare him the winner of that primary election and submit his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) as candidate for Abia Central.

According to him, “the obvious result of the Abia Central Senatorial Zone primaries of the APC has suddenly become very difficult for officials who conducted and presided over the exercise to announce.

“This has created unrest and restiveness among loyal party faithful and the good people of the Senatorial Zone who affirmed their faith in me by giving me the ticket with a 157-152 margin of victory. The reaction of the people is not unexpected given that a totally different person who did not purchase nomination forms nor participated in the primaries is suddenly being thrown up.

“This is blatant impunity which the APC is known to kick against and which has given our great party the edge over the opposition.”

Onuigbo added “I won the primaries in a closely contested primary election where even the State Party Chairman had urged that the loser congratulates the winner in the spirit of sportsmanship. If I was the loser, I would have abided by this admonition by the Chairman of our great party.

“It is imperative that the leadership of the APC upholds the principle of justice which frames our great party and ensures that I am announced as the winner and thus presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s legitimate flag-bearer for Abia Central during the general elections.

Despite several machinations, the APC members of Abia Central chose me to fly the party’s flag knowing full well my remarkable and unprecedented capability to not only win elections, but also to effectively deliver.

“This is critical and our great party needs this at this important time when we must bond together and win elections not just for Abia Central, but other associated elections. I am hopeful that our great party must uphold justice and do the needful.”

