From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he would not cede power to politicians who cannot win elections in their domains, adding that there is nothing that the country needs now other than peace.

To this end, he said the country would be better if it remain united as a sovereign nation than fragmented entities.

President Buhari was speaking as a Special Guest of Honour at the launching of Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari, Zaria Peace Foundation held at Ahmadu Bello University Hotels, Zaria yesterday.

The President further noted that those agitating for separation were ignorant of war and its consequences. President Buhari who was represented by the Executive Secretary, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Alhaji Mohammed Bello Shehu, further stated that separation of the country would not help matters.

Also speaking, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Usman Mohammed, warned that the country had grown beyond separation, saying we must tolerate to live together.

He pointed out that those calling for separation of the country should come back to their senses because Nigerians are now in every part of the country.