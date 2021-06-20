From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he would not cede power to politicians who cannot win elections in their domains, adding that there is nothing that the country needs now other than peace.
To this end, he said the country would be better if it remain united as a sovereign nation than fragmented entities.
President Buhari was speaking as a Special Guest of Honour at the launching of Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari, Zaria Peace Foundation held at Ahmadu Bello University Hotels, Zaria yesterday.
The President further noted that those agitating for separation were ignorant of war and its consequences. President Buhari who was represented by the Executive Secretary, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Alhaji Mohammed Bello Shehu, further stated that separation of the country would not help matters.
Also speaking, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Usman Mohammed, warned that the country had grown beyond separation, saying we must tolerate to live together.
He pointed out that those calling for separation of the country should come back to their senses because Nigerians are now in every part of the country.
It was morally and psychologically wrong for democratic leaders at all levels to adamantly refused to admitted the fundamental truth that their leadership styles drives by barbaric political culture remained the cleared Genesis of an unprecedented political tension of separation along unwarranted sensitive lines of tribals and regional sentiment because those agitators in all their names understood some historical facts that would hindered their agitation but over 22years of democracy in Nigeria, The system and its Democratic spirits of uniting people systematically failed to guaranteed a United Nigerians Why? Because the Nigerians politicians had turned politics to business affairs and the only means to be questionably wealthy while the barbaric political culture had legalized what it is illegal and moralised what is immoral therefore the Democratic leadership should ask themselves why are Nigerians more divided along sensitive lines of tribals, religious and region now, which never happened during military era? Why is the major parties, PDP and APC endlessly failed to solved their internal crisis? Why is the often shameful and foolish ideology of defection, jump and moving from one political parties to another? These together created political instabilities that caused economy instabilities at the same time created insecurity of lives and properties moreover Who are Politicians who can’t win election in their domain? Or is election all about desperation to win by force? These can also triggered post election violence come 2023 because its lacked political maturity as well violated Democratic principle of peoples choice in Preelection process.