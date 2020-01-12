Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he would not work towards imposing any governor on Rivers people at the expiration of his second term in 2023.

Wike who made this declaration yesterday during a solidarity visit by the Orashi region of the state at the Government House, Port Harcourt, said that power could never be extended as a gift to any group.

His words: “For the governorship position, if you have the capacity, come out and contest. Nobody zoned governorship to me, I struggled for it.

“I will not impose anybody on Rivers people as governor in 2023. I will not do it. I don’t even have that power, not to talk of giving it out. You cannot give what you don’t have. To be governor of Rivers State, you must have the capacity to deliver.”

Governor Wike warned against the politics of bitterness, which he said has denied several Rivers communities access to developmental projects.