TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he would not impose a governor on the state in 2023.

Wike has also advised those with governorship ambition to seek the support of Rivers people, saying those hoping on him would be disappointed.

He made the statement at the weekend, during a solidarity visit of by leaders and people of Oyigbo Local Government Area, at the Government House, Port Harcourt,

The governor said: “I am not going to impose anyone on Rivers State as their next governor of Rivers State. Anyone who wants to be governor of Rivers in 2023 should go and try.

“All those hoping on me, I want to disappoint you. I am an experienced politician. I have seen it all. There is nobody that you will make a governor that will remain loyal to you”, he noted.

Wike added that ethnic nationalities in the state have the right to contest for the governorship, advising that Oyigbo people should not be intimidated by any other ethnic group.

He said: “Nobody dashes power. You have to break the hand holding the power to collect it. Everyone is equal in this State. You need other people to be governor.

“The next governor of Rivers State will not emerge on the basis of ethnic nationality. The next governor will be someone who can carry everyone along”, he stated.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said that there would be no automatic ticket for any Local Government chairman for second term.

He said that the emergence of any Local Government chairman for second term, would be on the strength of his performance and acceptance.

The governor added that the emerging local government councils must accommodate women.

Wike announced that his administration would dualise the Oyigbo-Afam as a major encouragement to the Oyigbo people to defend their votes in subsequent elections.

He also stated that his administration would construct a General Hospital in Oyigbo to improve access to quality healthcare in the area.

He announced a N50million endowment fund for the daughter of a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) agent killed by soldiers during the 2019 elections.

Earlier, Eze Mike Nwaji, who spoke on behalf of Oyigbo people, praised the Wike for his projects in the area.

He urged the governor to dualise the Oyigbo-Afam road to improve the economy of the area.

Also, he called on the governor to develop a hospital for the health needs of the people.