By Henry Uche

As a concerned and responsible corporate institute in Nigeria, the President & Chairman of Governing Council of Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators Of Nigeria (ICSAN), Taiwo Gbenga Owokalade, has urged candidates of various political parties to play by the rules as the general elections draw nearer.

ICSAN’s president who made this call in his Christmas/ new year message to members and friends of the institute, said playing by the rules would in no small measure translate to violent -free pool.

Owokalade also encouraged members of the Institute to participate in the coming elections as responsible citizens poised to carry out their civic responsibility.

He expressed optimism in the new year adding that ICSAN would deliver more values than it did last year.

“As we transit in 2023, we look forward to encouraging ourselves in many more of these areas with other Strategic Sectorial Groups (SSGs) becoming more responsive and active. We shall continue to rely on our Chapters to take on more responsibilities at the State levels while also challenging the Class platforms to do more.

“As a member of the Global body, CSIA, we intend to tap more into the available opportunities and drive international relationships across t the African Continent and globally.

“2023 has the elections coming up. Let me use this opportunity to appeal to all our politicians and key stakeholders to play by the rules and also encourage members of ICSAN to participate responsibly and actively,” he admonished.