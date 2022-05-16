From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A Presidential aspirant, under the Peoples Democratic Party(PDD) and current Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Abubakar Mohammed has said that if elected president, he would secured Nigeria and put an end to disunity among citizens.

Muhammed stated this in an interview with new men after addressing Kebbi State PDP delegates at the party’s secretariat in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said: “I will secure and safeguard the country for everyone, I will unify the country and make sure I put it on the threshold of prosperity, where all the sectors of the economy will work.

“So that we improve the quality of life and make people happy and raise the position of Nigeria in the committee of nations to occupy its rightful place as a father figure of Africa, where we will be able to be respected as it used to be.

“We will make sure that everybody has a sense of belonging to the nation and all the federating entities will identify with the centre, I will structure the country for prosperity and development, I will bring out the best from all the communities so that there wont be nepotism or exclusion, all these mistrust and suspicion will evaporate, the way we did in FCT and the way we are doing in Bauchi.

“I will deploy my knowledge of the country as a civil servant, as a legislator, as a member of the federal executive council, as a governor and as a reporter, a newsman like you to be able to proffer solution to the nation’s multidimensional problems, problem of development, exclusion, separatism and all other problems bedevilling the nation.”

He also promised to use his wisdom to prudently manage the scarce resources by making sure that the country’s procurement remained stick to be able to rescue the nation’s sovereignty from unnecessary loans, to rescue the nation’s freedom and bring hope and employment to the people.

In his remarks, the PDP Chairman in Kebbi State, Alhaji Usman Bello-Suru told the aspirant that Kebbi State was instrumental to his ambition, assuring that his presence in Kebbi was homecoming.

He assured that Kebbi and Bauchi States were one big family that related cordially and peacefully ever since, hence, the need to consolidate on the relationship.