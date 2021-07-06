From Rose Ejembi Makurdi

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Roberts Orya has promised that he would transform Benue State and improve the economic well being of the people if elected to govern the state in 2023.

The former Managing Director and Chief Executive of Nigerian Export/Import (NEXIM) Bank gave this assurance during the unveiling of his governorship campaign in Makurdi the Benue State capital.

Orya who noted that Benue has significant challenges as well as strength said the absolute determination of the current crops of Benue citizens are yearning to see a transformed Benue.

While also unveiling his transformational blueprint known as the Benue Expansive Transformational Strategy (BETS), Orya described the document as a powerful and clearly articulated mission which focuses on law and order, infrastructure, commerce and industry, human capital development as well as agricultural innovation.

He added that his priority areas would be security, safety, community policing, rural roads, electricity, water, trade, tourism, extractives, health, education, housing, mechanisation, technology, improved varieties, irrigation, processing among others.

The governorship hopeful said in actualising his vision to transform Benue State, critical areas of focus have been clearly identified in the short, medium and long terms to serve as a guide.

“This vision involves careful planning, resource allocation, monitoring and control practices as well as processes that support the creation of the Benue State of the Future (BotF), a state with a virile economy, thriving agricultural and industrial infrastructure and other critical sectors underpinned by a strong service sector.

“The game changers will radically alter how things are done in the identified priority areas, this ensuring that successful and tangible results are achieved towards steering our state to the runway of the Benue of our dreams,” he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.