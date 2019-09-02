Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Chukwudi Nweje

Second Republic politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has advised South East politicians to stop issuing threats to the rest of Nigerians with regard to the 2023 presidential elections.

In a statement, yesterday, he noted that threats as reflected in the views ascribed to Dr. Chukwuemeka Eziefe recently, was not the right approach to actualise the presidential ambition for the zone.

Yakasai said he had been an ardent supporter of a Nigerian president from the South East based on his stand on equity and justice to all the regions and tribes in the country.

He, however, noted that this ambition could only be achieved in a democratic setting through persuasion, rather than threats and blackmail.

“Dr. Eziefe as an elder by right and a former elected governor of the most populous state with more enlightened and advanced people in the entire South East geopolitical zone, retired and seasoned civil servant of note, should be above this kind of rhetoric.

“Dr. Eziefe is undoubtedly aware that the people of the South East are the major beneficiaries of the 200-million-people market that is made up of today’s Nigeria.

“No other ethnic group in the rest of our country is in competition with the South-easterners in the field of commerce and industry and this is likely to be the case in the foreseeable future

“For anyone to be thinking of any situation that will lead to the pulling out of the South East people from this huge market is without any doubt, making a wrong calculation,” Yakasai said.