Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, has said that the demand for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023 was justified as Ndigbo have shown more commitment to Nigeria than any other tribe in the country.

Sen. Nnamani who was speaking to journalists in his Amechi Awkunanaw country home in Enugu during a reception organized in his honour by some All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the state on Saturday, however warned that Ndigbo should actively participate in the politics of 2023 as power is never given but taken.

He said: “Ndigbo are not known to be shy. It is left for Ndigbo to make the necessary noise to tell the world that they are part of Nigeria. But political positions is not a buffet where you will take rice, beans, egg or whatever you want. If you want something, you work for it.

“Ndigbo are the true Nigerians. There is no part of Nigeria you go today that you will not see an Igbo man. Ndigbo are the only people that invest in both direct and portfolio investment in all parts of country.

“Our men and women build factories in all parts of the country. Ndigbo are the people who want Nigeria to pprogres. Therefore, Ndigbo are not making mistake for aspiring for 2023 presidency but when the time comes they have to participate to say they are part of Nigeria.

“ Ndigbo will benefit more if Nigeria is stable and there is equal opportunity for everybody because our people are prepared to compete. Ndigbo are not asking for handout, free launch or dinner. We are asking for a level playing field”.

Speaking on the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Senator Nnamani said the election will serve as a massive show of strength for his party as it prepares to bring more states into its fold in the South East.

On his recent appointment as a member of APC caretaker and transition committee, Sen Nnamani revealed that the committee was working towards repositioning the party to avoid the numerous internal squabbles that made it lose some vital states during the last general elections.

APC stakeholders present at the event were former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odo, former APC House of Reps candidate, Chief Nelson Arum, Ambassadorial nominee, Retired General Christian Ugwu amongst other party faithful.