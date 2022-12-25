By Chukwudi Nweje

A coalition of Igbo groups in Lagos under the auspices of G50 have pledged their support for the re-election of Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

The coalition comprising all the Igbo socio-cultural groups in the state, including the two factions of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos led by Chief Solomon Ogbonna and Chief Sunday Ossai respectively, also vowed to deliver no less than six million Igbo votes for Sanwo-Olu in the state.

It made the pledge in Lagos at the weekend, during which it also inaugurated the executive of G50, and a campaign council tagged Ndigbo Integrated campaign Council for Babajide Sanwo-Olu Committee (NICCBS).

Coordinator of the group, Dr, Festus Uchenna noted that G50 is also working on an Igbo Charter of Demands that would be presented to Gov Sanwo-Olu soon.

He said, “G50 comprises all Igbo in Lagos, men and women, market people and artisans are united in G50. We have the two factions of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos here, the Solomon Ogbonna group and Sunday Ossai group.

“The leaders of all the Igbo groups came together and decided to form G50 for unity.

“What is happening here is a consolidation of all the Igbo living in Lagos to consolidate and give Gov Sanwo-Olu our block vote.

“If he had one million before, we are determined to make it six million votes and the only way to do this by working together.

Also speaking, one of the facilitators, Mr Jude Ezenwafor, noted that apart from mobilising for the re-election of Sanwo-Olu that the group is also working on a charter of demands that would be presented to the governor soon.

He said, “The purpose of G50 is to bring unity among all Igbo groups in Lagos Stater for one purpose. We have started with one purpose, which is to deliver Gov Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

“For the first time in Lagos State all the Igbo groups with factions, Ohanaeze, Igbo Bu Igbo, Ndigbo in Politics and others are united under one platform and are working together for one purpose.

“We are delivering Lagos State to Gov Sanwo-Olu, we will still sit down together doing and take a decision on the other elections.

“This is the first stage; we will still meet and work on a Charter of Demands that will be delivered to Gov Sanwo-Olu.”

He noted that the support for Sanwo-Olu is based on his record of performance and his cordial relationship with the Igbo speaking community in the state.

He added, “G50 is rooting for Gov Sanwo-Olu’s re-election because of his record of good governance. We are convinced that Gov Sanwo-Olu has done so well as noticed in how he managed the COVID-19 outbreak and the EndSARS crisis, so we need him to continue with the excellent work, he has been particularly good to the Igbo in Lagos.”

G50 advised the Igbo in Lagos to remain united and work together for the general good of all the Igbo in the state

“The Igbo in Lagos should rally around G50, it will not only give the Igbo good standing in the state, but it will also give them recognition in the politics of Lagos state going forward”, it said.