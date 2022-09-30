From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Ahead of the 2023 scheduled general elections, leadership of Nd’Igbo in the 19 states in the North has raised a committee to scrutinise and evaluate the governorship candidates of all the political parties, a development which the group says will guide the Igbo resident in the area on their choice of candidate for each state.

“We decided at our July 2022 general meeting in Abuja that considering the large number of the Igbo resident in the northern parts of the country, there is the need for the Igbo and their business interests to be protected,” Spokesman for the group, High Chief Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, said in Katsina on Thursday evening.

He spoke at the formal Igbo community endorsement of the Katsina All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, for the polls.

He explained that Radda’s choice was part of the outcome of the task of the screening committee, “after a rigorous job and unanimous endorsement as the best candidate for the position of governor of Katsina State in 2023.”

The community also conferred on Radda an honorary title of “Nd’Igbo Ambassador.”

According to Chukwunyere, “We have carefully examined Radda’s visionary leadership qualities, forthrightness and uncommon courage and believe that he will surely lead the Katsina youth and the state to greater heights and out of economic peril.

“It is in the light of this that we call on all Nd’Igbo, stakeholders and the good people of Katsina State to support him to ensure victory for the APC in Katsina during the 2023 governorship election.”

In his response, Radda said, “I am delighted to be honoured by the leaders of the Igbo from the 19 northern states.

“It is also a thing of joy that they have endorsed the Katsina APC governorship candidate.

“They must have done their homework before reaching the decision to support our candidature.

“This decision has further affirmed my faith that Nigeria will remain united and one country, More so, to see the Igbo resident in Katsina and in the 19 northern states to find me worthy of this endorsement.

“The only thing I want too tell you is that, I want to be a governor for everybody, not governor for people who have lived in Katsina for 500 years but for all the people who live in our state, irrespective of your state of origin or tribal and religious affiliations.

“We assure you of your protection, protection of your houses and businesses and protection of your places of worship.

“God created all of us and we worship the same God in different ways and if you are Muslim, you cannot be a true worshipper of Allah if you do not believe in Jesus Christ.

“We will ensure justice for everyone because the backbone of every leadership is justice.”

Radda was the SMEDAN Director-General before he resigned the position to join the Katsina governorship race.