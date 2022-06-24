By Chinelo Obogo

Igbo Elders and Leaders in the South West have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Peter Umeadi, for the 2023 election.

At a reception held in Lagos on Friday to welcome the presidential candidate who is a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, the chairman of the occasion, Eze Lawrence Nnamdi, said Prof. Umeadi and his running mate, Abdullahi Mohammed, have answers to Nigeria’s problems and are prepared to work hard to reposition Nigeria in four years.

At the end of reception, the leaders issued a communique saying that Prof. Umeadi has displayed the highest level of professionalism, courage and incorruptibility expected of a president.

The communique read: “We the Igbo elders and leaders in the South-West zone having followed the political trend in our country and its consequences thereof, if not carefully checked, may lead to chaos and the total collapse of our nascent democratic institution in Nigeria.

“As a result, we welcome the presidential candidate of APGA, a jurist and former Chief Justice of Anambra State, Prof. Peter Umeadi and applaud his effort for consulting widely beyond the South East, 19 states in the North, South West and other zones in the country.

“Prof. Umeadi and his running mate, Abdullahi Mohammed, have answers to Nigeria’s problems and are prepared to work hard to reposition Nigeria in four years. We have found them the most credible of all the presidential candidates.

“They have exhibited admirable level of courage by stepping out to contest for Nigeria’s highest political office on APGA platform in the 2023 election.

“As a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Prof. Umeadi displayed the highest level of professionalism, courage and incorruptibility expected of a president.

“Prof. Umeadi’s antecedents potrayed him as a detribalised Nigerian with admirers from all parts of Nigeria and therefore will enable him secure votes from the Northern and Southern parts of the country. We therefore urge Nigerians to give APGA at all levels their support to make him and his running mate realise their dream for the benefit, progressive advancement and progress of Nigeria.”

The vice presidential candidate, Abdullahi Mohammed, urged the Igbos to support the candidacy of Umeadi, saying: “We want Nigeria to be one. Nigeria needs people like Professor, someone who will be the mouthpiece of the masses. We must all ensure we have our PVCs. Encourage your people too ensure that they get their PVC.”

Responding, Prof. Umeadi urged the Igbo in the South West to support him, saying: ‘I am begging you to support me because there is no other thing to say.

“I have not seen this type of gathering before and I am promising you that you will not be disappointed. You came out in your numbers to support me. I am happy with the support from the calibre of people i am seeing.

“I was made a Judge in 1997 and in 2011, I became the Chief Judge of Anambra State. I was the longest serving Chief Judge and afterwards, I became a lecturer from there, I joined APGA and today I am the presidential candidate of the party.