Youths of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State have declared their support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid in the 2023 general election.

Igbo-Etiti youths disclosed their support for Ugwuanyi is in recognition of his good works in the council in particular and Enugu State in general.

The youths stressed that their support for the governor’s senatorial bid is borne out of their conviction that his wealth of experience in the National Assembly will be of immense benefit to the people of Enugu North senatorial district and beyond.

They pointed out that the governor has accommodated youths of Igbo-Etiti council in his administration more than any other local government in Enugu, stressing that their council is a major beneficiary of political appointments in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, the newly elected President of Igbo-Etiti Youths, Nicholas Odozor, thanked the governor for the attraction of Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, to the council as well as construction of Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centre in the area.

Odozor also expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for the appointments of illustrious sons of Igbo-Etiti as the Secretary to the State Government in the person of Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Samson Ezea and numerous others as senior special assistants, special assistants, executive assistants, among others.

“We came to pay solidarity to you and to thank you for all you have done for us in Igbo-Etiti council.

“We are aware of the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, you attracted to our area. It is a great achievement and we thank you. The health centre (Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centre) in our council area is another major achievement of your administration that is of immense benefit to our people.

“We are aware of your senatorial bid and we know you are familiar with the National Assembly and your wealth of experience will benefit our people. It is a privilege.

“Igbo-Etiti is among the most populated councils and we assure you that we will deliver you overwhelmingly,” he said.

Also, the Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Igbo-Etiti, Ifeanyi Atunya, thanked Ugwuanyi for his benevolence and commitment to the progress of the youths in the council, appreciating the governor for the emergence of a youth as the chairman of the council in the person of Ikenna Nwodo.