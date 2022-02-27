From Fred Itua, Abuja

Some Igbo leaders who are members of Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF) have revealed that they have approached a court to compel all political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the South East ahead of the 2023 elections.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Godwin Udibe, ILFD chairman, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to zone their tickets to the South East.

He said: “May we also use this opportunity to appeal to the two leading political parties namely the PDP and the APC, to complete their actions on rotation by zoning their presidential tickets to south and particularly to the South East, the only zone yet to produce the president of Nigeria since 1999, and indeed since after the civil war.

“The PDP particularly needs not to be reminded that they wrote the principle of rotation of presidential power between north and south Nigeria in their constitution since 2009, and must obey their own rule to avoid litigation.

“By the way, may we also inform you that ILDF has made good its threat to go to court on the issue of rotation of presidential power, and we are in the federal high court with the political parties on this subject matter.”