From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) has commended the northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for demanding the party to pick its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election from the south.

The 11 Governors had in a statement asked the party to zone its presidential ticket to the south stating that it was a question of honour for the APC. They said: “This moment calls for the most sober and inclusive approach to selecting our party’s candidate”.

Reacting to the development IDA, a non-partisan pressure group, in the 19 Northern states, assured that the governor’s move was in line with the quest for a united and secured Nigeria. Speaking to Daily Sun on phone, the Deputy President of the Assembly, Chief Kenneth Okeugo explained that the decision by the APC governors will go a long way in enhancing the security situation in the country.

He said: “It will enhance everything that this country stands for. It will also put the north as a group of people that love the country. Because you are big does not means you should go about showing everybody that you are big or asking others to keep quiet.

The strength of a big man is in him accepting the feelings of others. Any big man that tells you he is big and he goes about oppressing people using his height and weight, that person does not understand God, so, with what has happened I salute the governors and the president,” Okeugo stated.

However, he called on leaders and other influencers from the southern region to reason towards picking the presidential candidate from the southeast. According to him, the southeastern president stands a better chance of uniting and putting the country on a developmental trail.

He assured that with the likes of David Umahi, Ogbonnaya Onu and Emeka Nwajiuba the southeast has capable hands in the shortlisted aspirants under the APC. “If we are to take steps forward from what the president and the governors of the north have done, we would say that the southeast should be the natural place, if we want to bring about unity and even short down Nnamdi Kanu and others the southeast is the ultimate,” Okeugo added.

