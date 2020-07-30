Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Elder Statesman, chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustee has maintained that the people of the southeast has done enough sacrifice to merit the position of the President of the country.

Iwuanyanwu while reacting to the comment made by another elder statesman, Mallam Maman Daura that any zone is free to produce the next president of Nigeria provided such person has the qualification, in an exclusive chat with Daily Sun yesterday said no time is better than the 2023 general election to pay them back.

He pointed out that Igbo has from onset shown absolute commitment to the Federal Government, especially he added by contributing to make it one indivisible nation.

According to him, the ubiquitous existence of the people of the zone with their businesses is enough evidence that they have kept fate with the unity of Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu said “Igbos have been able to show that they one Nigeria by traveling to places outside Igbo land developing those places, in fact, Igbos have made Nigeria look like a country more than any group because they go there with everything they have.