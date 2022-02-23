From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, yesterday, said the South East has campaigned enough to deserve the presidency in 2023.

“Since 1960, the Igbo have been campaigning for their rights to leadership in Nigeria. So anybody who says we have not campaigned enough about the ‘2023 president’ is guilty of historical fallacy because many of us know how often those rights and opportunities have been denied or ignored with impunity,” he said.

Obiozor said this in a reaction to a statement alleging that he said the Igbo could wait for another term if it failed to clinch the presidency in 2023.

He reiterated his earlier position that 2023 presidency will determine the Igbo stand in Nigeria.

He stated this in a statement by the National Secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, yesterday, denying the report credited to him that he cautioned former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, over his threat that Igbo will quit Nigeria if they don’t get the presidency in 2023.