From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide, Prof George Obiozor, has maintained that the people of the South East has done enough campaign to deserve the Presidential position of the country in 2023.

Obiozor pointed out that since 1960, the Igbo people have been campaigning for their rights for leadership in the country and therefore reiterated that the 2023 presidential election will determine the Igbo stand in Nigeria.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Igbo apex leader was reacting to a concocted statement alleging that he said Ndigbo can wait for another term if it does not clinch the position in 2023.