From Gyang Bere, Jos

An Igbo group in Plateau State under the umbrella of Izu Umunna Cultural Association has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone the 2023 Presidency to the South East for fairness, equity and Justice.

The President, Dr. Ugo Pat Ihekuna and Secretary, Dr. Elvis C. Chukwu in a press state on Thursday on Jos said the Igbos have consistently supported the PDP since 1999.

The statement lamented that that the South East has been marginalized politically due to political imbalance and lack of fairness, justice and equity in the political landscape of the country.

“By political history and reality in Nigeria, the South East is the only region that has never produced an Executive President.

“It is as a result of lack of equity, justice, and fairness, that the Igbos have been heavily marginalized in the political, social and economic scheme of things over the years in the mainstream of Nigeria state.

“Our alliance with PDP since it’s inception has neither resulted in commensurate development of our region, nor has it brought us to the politics at the centre.”

The group insisted that PDP constitution recognized zoning as a cardinal feature of distribution of offices/ politicians and said the party has implemented this policy diligently and strictly over the years and has no reason to jettison it at the moment.

“The question now is why jettison this policy when it is the turn of the South East to produce a presidential candidate? PDP should instead thread the path of honour, Justice, equity and fairness by adhering to their time-tested policy of zoning as enshrined in their constitution.”

The statement said the South East has highly qualified, credible and reputable politicians who have passed integrity test with high capacity to lead Nigeria to prosperity.