From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Igbo leaders rose from a rare meeting with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Saturday, in Abuja, insisting that it is the turn of the South East to preside over the affairs of Nigeria in 2023.

The Ohanaeze’s team led by its President General, George Obiozor after the interactive session with leading Igbo sons and daughters, both in public and private sectors of the economy, also urged Igbo youths not to allow themselves to be made sacrificial lamb in the current circumstances in the country.

Notable participants at the meeting were former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige and Chief Guy Ikokwu.

Others were Minister of State, Solid Minerals Development, Uche Ogah, Sharon Ikeakor of Environment, Osita Okechukwu, former IGP Mike Okiro, Profs Chinwe Obaji, ABC Nwosu and Maurice Iwu, to just mention.

In a communique, the leaders said: “That going by equity, unity and natural justice, it is the turn of the South East to preside over Nigeria come 2023. Accordingly, we solicit the support of all the ethnic nationalities and especially the two major political parties to achieve this noble objective

“That all sons and daughters of Igboland should not compromise in our quest for a President of Nigeria from the South East. On the other hand, all the Igbo political actors must engage their parties to ensure that their presidential tickets are zoned to the South East of Nigeria.

“That the recent incidents of violence in Igboland has become a source of worry. The Igbo youths are advised to be very vigilant and cautious to avoid being used as the sacrificial lamb in the present Nigerian circumstances.

“That Igbo pledge to a Nigeria that provides a level playing ground where the individual talents, irrespective of ethnic backgrounds will flourish; where equity, justice and rule of law will be paramount in public decision making.”

They further stated that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Obiozor is the only legitimate and authentic body to speak on behalf of the Igbo, that other pretenders to Ohanaeze leadership should desist from tarnishing the image of Igbo.