From Fred Itua, Abuja

Igbo political and traditional rulers from the South East geopolitical zone, have urged their people interested in pursuing their presidential ambitions on any political platform to go ahead.

They leaders spoke on Monday at the Greater Nigeria Conference, held in Abuja. The event is an initiative of an Igbo think tank, Nzuko Umunna. The event also got the buy-in of all groups based in, or linked to the South East.

In a communique released at the end of the event and signed by the chairman, Dr Okwy Nwodo, the leaders resolved that resolve that “zoning does matter, as other regions have benefited from zoning.

“We recognise that zoning is legal, as the Federal Character Principle is enshrined in the Constitution. We have resolved that the ambitions of all presidential aspirants of South East extraction will be supported, regardless of party.

“We have also resolved that for equity, fairness and inclusion, it is right that all political parties should zone the presidency to the South East.

“We appreciate the support of other geopolitical zones in their quest for the presidency of Nigeria is being reciprocated in the current quest for a President of South East extraction.

“We esolved that a president from the South East will usher in unity, peace and progress in Nigeria and, being grounded on justice, equity and fair play, will help to douse all manners of agitation in the Nigerian state.

“Citizens of the South East, across all parties will work in unity to achieve the objective of a President from the South East in 2023.

“”The people of the South East encourages all South Easterners to work in unity and togetherness to promote these resolutions.”

The Chairman of the occasion was Dr Idu Igariwey and the chief host was the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor.

Presidential aspirants from South East were present at the event. The Special Guests of Honour were Chief Edwin Kaigbodo Clark, OFR, CON, leader of PANDEF and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Leader of Afenifere.

The Royal Father of the Day was Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinigwu. The Keynote Speaker was Dr Bitrus Pogu, President of the Middle Best Forum. His Excellency Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo is the Chairman of the GNC Planning Committee, supported by his deputy, Senator Victor Umeh. Senator Chris Anyanwu gave the Welcome Address.