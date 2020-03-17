Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Arondi-Izuogu Arochukwu, yesterday, said the people of the South East required the support of over 250 ethnic nationalities in the country and the international community to succeed in its bid to produce the President by 2023.

The group said there must be the spirit of accommodation within the larger Igbo community for the zone to actualise its dream in 2023.

They stated this during the 5th All Aro national conference held in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Ijoma Okoro, a professor of Igbo history and culture, who was Chairman of the National conference stated that the Igbo must imbibe the spirit of tolerance, accommodation and humility if it is to get the plum position of President of Nigeria.

Okoro urged the Igbo to drop the mentality of doing it alone and to respect the views of other people.

“There must be a degree of cooperation, you cannot be an island in a country with over 250 nationalities to succeed. You need the next neighbour. If you want to do it alone, you won’t succeed.