From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu State, Sen. Ayogu Eze, at the weekend said that a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction was possible in 2023, if people of the region would unite and be committed to the project.

Eze who at the Enugu State APC Secretariat where he presented gift items to the party members for the New Year also said that with APC turning the beautiful bride, it was an opportunity for the South East and especially Enugu state to take the advantage and form the next government in the state.

While hinting that two more Governors from the South East were on their way to join APC, he said, “A new dawn is about to begin for APC, if we play our card well, we will be in a position to form a new government in Enugu State.

“We need to lay a good foundation, and if we do, in 2023, APC will form the next government. We are now realigning, we are talking to our brothers and friends in other parties. We want to strengthen the structure of our party at the grassroots so that in 2023, APC will form the next government in Enugu State.

“I also want you to know that on behalf of the leaders, we are not relenting, we are talking to our friends across parties, across other divides, because you can see that APC is becoming like a beautiful bride in the South East, Ebonyi has fallen, Imo has fallen, and I can predict to you that one or two more States will fall very soon.

However, we must show that we are serious, we must show that we are committed, we must show love to one another.”

Noting that the Nigeria President of Igbo extraction was possible with the commitment of members from the geo-political zone, Eze said, “Igbo presidency, we need to work for it, it will not just drop from the roof; we have to work for it and it means building alliances, building friends, because it is not something that we here can do alone. So, let us not try to be cagy and shut our doors. I believe that if we work conscientiously, there is something that I see in the horizon coming for this party, but the key is unity.”