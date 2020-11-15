Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Ohanaeze Ndigbo s ocio-political organization, Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide, has declared that the South-East region would produce the president in 2023, especially with the support of those in diaspora.

Its National President, Barr. Maduabuchi Nwodo, in a statement, Sunday, further urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to “ reflect the federal character principle in all appointments, to give Ndigbo the opportunity to serve their fatherland.”

He said: “ The Igbo nation constitutes responsible, law-abiding and patriotic citizens, who are prepared to achieve their goals within the confines of a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“This, we shall achieve through non-violence means, as persuasion and conviction are the tools we shall deploy.

“We, therefore, call on our brothers from the other parts of the country, to recognise our cry for marginalisation, and support our course to produce the next President come 2023.

“Also, we call on the federal government to reflect the federal character principle in all appointments, to give Ndigbo the opportunity to serve their fatherland”.

Nwodo, however, accused the leader of

the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of abusing his foreign citizenship by allegedly inciting “violence against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He urged the United Kingdom (UK) and Israel, to call Kanu, maintaining that the quest to good governance must not be characterised by violence.

“We are disturbed at the incessant inciting statements coming from Mr Nnamdi Kanu,who has been parading himself as leader of Indigenous People of Biafra against the Nigerian state.

“We are aware of his status as a citizen of both the United Kingdom and the Nation of Israel. Having worked and contributed effortlessly to see Nigeria at its present state, we believe that the United Kingdom and Israel would not want to see Nigeria a shattered place.

“It is in this regard that we are strongly appealing to them to rein in on Kanu, whose activities have been against the unity of Nigeria.

“Though our people are highly marginalized and deserve the right for agitation, but that must be done legally and by the appropriate people not a deviant young man like Nnamdi Kanu who is out for his selfish interest.