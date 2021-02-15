From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Nwaeze Onu,

as appealed to Nigerians to support the South-East in producing the next president in 2023, explaining that it would be in the interest of the nation.

Onu, who doubles as the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Democratic Development (NCCD), however called on south-East politicians to avoid making the quest a sectional agenda, stressing the zone would need the support of other zones to produce the one number citizen.

According to a statement released yesterday, he called on members of the region to just the party, claiming that it would be the surest part in achieving their desire.

The former senatorial candidate in the 2019 general election said: “National Council for Democratic Development (NCDD), a sociopolitical advocacy group, having watched keenly, recent Political developments, has cautioned politicians of south east extraction to avoid making the call for the emergence of the next president from the zone a sectional agenda as they need other zones to achieve the feat

“As a stakeholder in our nation’s democratic process and a believer in equity and democratic inclusion, we rather advise that proponents of south east Presidency to channel their energies to wooing the other geopolitical zones so as to make it a national project and ensure its success.

“We commend the bold and patriotic decision of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state in joining the APC from PDP and enjoined other governors from the zone to follow suit.

“We also call on the south east stakeholders to build the APC as a strong brand and use it as a launch pad to achieve their dream of producing the next president.

“The zone has a great future with the APC as Mr President has been fair to the zone and as such deserves massive genuine support from the zone.”