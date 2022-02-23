From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

North Central Women Forum (NCWF) has said a president of Igbo extraction is long overdue.

The women who converged on Kaduna, yesterday, therefore, resolved to work to ensure Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is elected president in 2023.

NCW said the decision to back Ugwuanyi, popularly called ‘Gburugburu’ is on the manner he has to entrenched peace and good governance in Enugu State and assisted women and the downtrodden to grow their businesses.

The women forum with members drafted from Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Kogi States and the Federal Capital Territory expressed worries over threats of political divisions, insecurity, high rate of poverty and unemployment and socio-ecomomic problems militating agains the progress and development of Nigeria under the President Buhari Muhammadu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Coordinator and Secretary of the forum, Christianah Solomon Azege, and Hajiya Amina Kure, in a communique, said: “Ugwuanyi is currently the only governor, who came on board and remembered the welfare of the women, traders and the downtrodden.

“One of the reasons we resolved to endorse Ugwuanyi as president of the country in 2023 is because of his far-reaching traders empowerment scheme launched in 2017 to assist genuine women traders and various businesses, irrespective of state of origin, religion or ethnicity.

“We have searched through all states and have discovered that Enugu State governor, among other governors and political leaders in the country, has carved a niche for himself as a true democrat with a rare approach to governance, peace and development of all citizens and residents, especially northerners in Enugu State.

“We are also ready to move to the other geo-political zones to canvass support for Igbo presidency and Governor Ugwuanyi and with God on our side, victory is assured.”