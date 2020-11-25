Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has said Igbo Presidency is possible and realisable if South-East leaders negotiate and dialogue with people of the North.

“There is clamour for Igbo Presidency today. I believe it can only be realised if we engage ourselves in conversion with northern Nigeria to buy into our initiative,” he said.

The lawmaker, who represents Enugu West senatorial district stated this at a book presentation titled: ‘Pitch: Debunking Marketing’s Strongest Myths’, written by Ikem Okuhu, in Abuja. yesterday.

He expressed concerned over increasing cases of banditry, kidnapping and economic down, accusing the Federal Government of refusing to heed calls by well meaning Nigerians on ways to solve the problems.

He argued that democracy which ought to be a government of the people has been bastardised by some politicians who, after visiting all nooks and crannies to mobilise votes disconnect from the masses once elected into offices.

He also observed that Nigerians were hardly consulted on basic policies such as electricity tariff increase, fuel pump price increase, tax increase that have direct consequences on their lives.

“Today, Nigeria is in the full grips of widespread insecurity – insurgency, banditry, abductions, armed robbery, and all manner of violent crimes. Nigerians have been offering solutions towards taming the rising waves of criminality.

“These include calls for decentralised policing, which I am a proponent of and also have a Bill to that effect currently before the Senate.

“Unfortunately, it appears the government is bent on doing the same thing over and over but ironically hoping to get a different result.

“In the same manner, many Nigerians have been shouting it on the rooftops long before the current economic downturn occasioned by drastic and protracted decline in oil revenues that the days of high oil revenues were numbered.

“The west and other developed nations are setting targets to move away from oil, yet we are not even close to activating other abundant sources of income because our federalism is wired for wealth sharing rather than wealth creation.

“Even in the seventh National Assembly when we listened to the yearnings of Nigerians to amend the constitution to devolve aviation, power, railway, etc. from the Exclusive List to the Concurrent List, it was never assented by the Presidency.

“Now that the chicken has come home to roost. Let us hope that the Federal Government will listen to the voices of reason, devolve powers and not continue with the micro-management of the nation’s resources.”

On building national cohesion, he said: “Nigeria is now divided as never before. The chasms are increasing by the day. Elder statesmen and women, writers, and other well meaning Nigerians have continued to raise the alarm that the nation is drifting apart. They have equally continued to proffer suggestions on how we can engender national cohesion, justice, and equity. We will continue to pray that the government heeds their patriotic calls and suggestions.”

While recommending the Enugu State Government’s Visit Every Community (VEC) and One Community One Project (OCOP) as well as Enugu West Peoples Parliament as laudable models for engendering accountability and people-driven development, Ekweremadu called for the expansion of the scope of referendum in the 1999 Constitution and use of public hearing in the appropriation process.

The author, Okuhu, emphasised the need for more citizen engagement in democratic governance as he announced a quarterly initiative, “Conversations on a New Nigeria” to oil the wheels of building a united and prosperous Nigeria.