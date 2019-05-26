National Co-ordinator of Equity-2023, Onyebuchi Eze, has said Igbo presidency is overdue and non-negotiable in 2023.

Eze noted that anybody kicking against Igbo presidency in 2023 should be seen as an enemy of the country.

A statement signed by Eze, who is also the administrative director and secretary of the independent group that campaigned for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, said if Igbo could be eligible to vote, they will as well be qualified to be voted for.

He said Igbo were submissive to others to rule them for decades without rebellion and exhibited complete obedience, patience and respect to the law of the land and queried, “why should they not rule over others.”

The co-ordinator warned that no amount of bureaucracy, force, conspiracy can stop Igbo presidency in 2023, saying the deprivation for whatsoever must end in 2023.

“Igbo has been contributive to the growth and progress of this nation before and after the civil war.

“Without doubt, Nigeria cannot exist in all ramifications without Igbo.

“The one Nigeria in sincerity is only practiced by the Igbo, which is shown through their nation wide investments and ability to live in any part of the country.”

He said if not pacified like the Yoruba in 1999, Igbo leaders, including every other class in the zone, would have no option than to support the speedy actualisation of the Biafran state.