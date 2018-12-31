“While everybody says that it is the turn of Ndigbo in 2023, we have to work for it because every other person is entitled to contest.” Magnus Eze, Enugu and Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East has raised the alarm over a high-wire plot by unnamed persons from a part of the country to frustrate the region’s bid to produce the president in 2023. Ohanaeze to FG: Dismantle roadblocks in South East This came as they said that the meeting of major stakeholders, including former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani; old Anambra State governor, Chief Jim Nwobodo; former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, among others, would be held in Abuja, to resolve the various crises bedevilling the party in the region. They lamented that while the rest of Nigerians, who love fairness and justice are drumming support for Igbo people who are one of the tripods on which the country stands, some persons op- posed to equity are working hard to thwart the aspiration for their selfish ends.

This was disclosed by the National Vice Chairman (South East) of the party, Emma Eneukwu, at its zonal stakeholders’ meeting held at the country home of the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, in Uburu, Ohaozara council of Ebonyi State, yesterday, to restrategise for next year’s general election. Eneukwu said: “And then, we have threats from different quarters to make sure that they stop us in 2023 at all costs. “They lose sight of the fact that power comes from God. If God says that you will not achieve a particular target, you will not achieve it; no matter what you do.

“But, I know that the God we serve will not watch our own share pass us by. “He will not allow other people to take away what belongs to us. We understand that power is not given but taken. “So, while everybody says that it is the turn of Ndigbo in 2023, we have to work for it because every other person is entitled to contest. But, the sentiment that is there is that people would say that these people (Igbo) have not ruled before,” he added. He, however, appealed to them not to lose hope and work for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari who he said would pave way for Ndigbo in 2023. Also, Onu, appealed to the people to members in the South East to close ranks and work for the success of the party in the 2019 polls.