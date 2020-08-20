Cosmas Omegoh

A presidential aspirant in 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Charles Udeogaranya, is upbeat that insecurity in Nigeria particularly in the North will be a thing of the past if Nigerians will allow a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

He made the statement while sympathising with the people of Southern Kaduna and the Christian minorities in the North over the wave of killings in the region. He also tasked the Federal Government to find urgent answers to the orgy of carnage going on in the area.

He expressed happiness that the South-East is the safest zone in Nigeria even when no one from the area is occupying any position in Nigeria security network, while lamenting that the North that occupies all the security positions in Nigeria, including the commander-in-chief, remains a gravely unsafe zone in the country, pointing out that “it attests that one cannot give what he doesn’t have.”

According to him, “the fight against Boko Haram received its best records when a south-easterner was the Chief of Army Staff and our police were among the world best when a south-easterner was the Inspector General of Police.

“All well-meaning Nigerians must support a 2023 presidency of Igbo extraction beginning with the two Nigeria’s main national political parties – the APC and PDP nominating south-easterners as their presidential candidates.

“The 2023 presidency of Igbo extraction will heal the wounds of the past and help transform Nigeria into a more united and progressive nation where equity, progress and peace shall reign – a country with robust economy.

“Many nations have transformed their differences into great national assets; we can do the same by giving all Nigerians a sense of belonging to attract their commitment to the national project,” he added.