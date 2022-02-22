From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The North Central Women Forum (NCWF) converged on Kaduna Tuesday, declaring that a Nigerian president of Igbo descent was long overdue.

The women resolved to work with their hard earn resources to ensure that Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is elected president come 2023.

The Women Forum said the decision to declare support for Governor Ugwuanyi, popularly called “Gburugburu”, is the manner he has been able to entrench peace and good governance in Enugu State as well as assist women and the downtrodden to grow their businesses.

The women Forum with members drafted from Niger, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Kogi States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) held a crucial meeting in Kaduna on Who to Support during the forthcoming 2023 election.

They called on all Nigerians to support a power shift to the South East because it was long overdue.

According to the Forum, the decision to hold the meeting was strategic for the mothers, who expressed worries over threats of political divisions; insecurity, high rate of poverty and unemployment, and socio-economic problems militating progress and development of Nigeria under the President Buhari Muhammadu led APC administration.

In a communique jointly signed by the Coordinator and Secretary of the North Central Women Forum, Christian Solomon Azege and Secretary Hajiya Amina Kure, said, “Governor Ugwuanyi is currently the only governor of a state, who came on board and remembered the welfare of the women, traders and the downtrodden.

“One of the reasons we resolved to endorse Governor Ugwuanyi as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 is because of his far-reaching Traders Empowerment Scheme launched in 2017 to assist genuine women traders and various businesses, irrespective of the state of origin, religion or ethnicity.

“We have searched through all States and have discovered that Enugu State Governor amongst other Governors and political leaders in the country have carved a niche for himself as a true democrat with a rare approach to governance, peace and development of all citizens and residents, especially Northerners in Enugu State.

“We also ready to move to the other geo-political zones to canvass for support for Igbo Presidency and Governor Ugwuanyi and with God on our side victory is assured.”