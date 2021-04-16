From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the socio-cultural association of Igbo people has predicted that Igbo presidency come 2023 is possible but on the condition that all stakeholders must unite and speak with one voice.

The Association, thus, warned that if unity, oneness in decision and pursuit for the political position is not achieved, then the dream of the producing the next president of Nigeria in 2023 may be a mirage.

President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, who spoke at a grand reception organized for him by the leaders of the Association across the 19 northern states and FCT, promised to champion the cause of peace building, unity and oneness among the Igbos, home and abroad.

He challenged the Federal Government to conspicuously embrace the value of justice, equity and fairness for real peace to prevail in Nigeria, insisting that progress and unity cannot be gotten in propaganda.

He said: “What Igbos want is fair playing field where competition and merit will determine who wins what in every sector of the economy and not favoritism. Virtually every geopolitical zone of Nigeria has produced the President except the south east. It’s fair that it’s achieved this period.”

He challenged the Igbos to choose their enemies and friends carefully as the process of producing candidates for political offices gather momentum.

He assured the people that the dream of Igbo presidency will come to pass but, “It’s the “can do” spirit of Igbo people that will help us achieve that. We can turn obstacles into opportunities, difficulties into dividends, once we are determined.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Association across the 19 northern states and FCT reaffirmed their loyalty to his administration and promised support and corporation to ensure that he succeeds in piloting the affairs of the Association.