By Sunday Ani

As the battle for the 2023 presidential election gathers momentum, a global Igbo Think Tank, Nzuko Umunna, has said it would begin a national conversation to woo other Nigerians to support the quest for a president of South East extraction.

It said the conversation titled: “Greater Nigerian Conference (GNC),” would unveil a stirring national conversation to persuade Nigerians to see the fidelity of a president from the South East as the fairest national consensus for equity, justice and fairness.

The group stated this in a statement by its spokesperson, Collins Ugwu, where it announced that the event had been scheduled for the Executive Hall, International Conference Centre, Abuja, on April 25, by 11am.

Ugwu said the event would gather Nigerians of all persuasions and substance, including elders, opinion moulders, politicians, entrepreneurs and youths from the North, South, West and East to a dialogue on the moral force of South East’s quest for a Nigerian president in 2023.

“We are convinced that Nigeria is never better ripe for a highly marginalised South East, to earn their desire for Nigerian presidency through such deliberate sacrifice, as a steadfast reinforcement of our common nationhood. We are determined by the eminence of the leading lights of this conference, in the persons of former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo and Senator Victor Umeh, both former chairmen of prominent national parties in Nigeria, as chairman and deputy chairman of the GNC Organising Committee respectively, to ask Nigerians to give the South East region the opportunity to make history for one Nigeria,” Ugwu said.

Executive Secretary of the group, Ngozi Odumuko, said there was no better time than now to cast the net of presidential recruitment to the South East, given the inspiring stature of men with proven capacity, competence, fitness and knowledge, eager for fair consideration to serve Nigeria as President, the way other regions have faithfully done unhindered.

“It is our humble conviction and sober resolve that putting these worthy candidates on the table before Nigerians will make them appreciate deeply how prepared the South East has come through, in their compelling quest to balance our political sensitivity towards a stronger union, with a brave full integration of South East Ndigbo.”

President of Nzuko Umunna, Senator Chris Anyanwu noted that the task before the GNC Organising Committee was to drive home the obligation that Nigeria was in urgent search for real nationhood, and that true healing is achieved only when sores of history are treated intentionally, rather than ignored conveniently.

“We feel blessed by the kind of men and women who accepted to lead this dialogue, and gratefully indebted to all Nigerians whose passion and goodwill are persistent, that the challenges of our unity and progress as a nation require the tenacity of faith and patience, which they see in their South East brothers,” she said.

Anyanwu said with the theme, “Together we can stand,” the GNC would build on the strength and determination of all lovers of peace, justice and progress, to work better together, listen to each other more, and act selflessly in a pan Nigeria spirit to remove the yoke of South East exclusion to the highest office in their country.

Apart from the presidential aspirants from the South East and governors from South East and Southern Nigeria, the event would equally be graced by special delegation from Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere leaders, Middle Belt Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum, and Pan Niger Delta Forum, among others.