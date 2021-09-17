From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A South East sociocultural organisation, Ogbonine, has appealed to Nigerians to give the Igbo the opportunity to produce president of the country by 2023.

President of the group, Emeka Okonkwo, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said Igbo has capable hands to provide the leadership that could resolve the country’s socio-economy challenges.

“In 2023, we have credible Igbo candidates that can handle the affairs of this country accurately and this can only be gotten through negotiation with other ethnic groups because the president will not only run the affairs of the Igbo in Nigeria. As it has been done in the past, it will not be bad if the country can carry the Igbo along by giving them the opportunity to produce the president. It will give us a sense of belonging.”

Okonkwo said the failure of the political class in addressing basic societal needs, especially the security of lives and property and healthy economy, have left most citizens disorientated and disillusioned.

The group also demanded an end to the sit-at-home order in the South East as it was inimical to the development of the region.

“We are constrained to call the attention of our brothers and sisters,who are giving overt or covert to support misguided youths involved in this damage to the psych, lives and welfare of people living in the South-East to the negative impact of their actions on Ndigbo. Apart from loss of lives,we are also losing businesses and income on a daily basis from the apparently unending sit-at-home orders. We cannot continue on this voyage of self destruction. The state of affairs in the South-East is capable of completely destroying the enterprise of the Igbo man.”

The group appealed to the Federal Government, leadership in the South- East and other relevant authorities to come together and determine how to end the actions of self immolation in Igbo land.

