From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Former chief judge of Anambra State and chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Peter Umeadi, yesterday, stressed the need for the South East to negotiate political power with other geopolitical zones ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Umeadi, who spoke in his country home, Nri, Anaocha LGA of Anambra State while addressing a delegation from the South East Nigeria Presidency Movement (SENPM) who visited him said a Nigerian president of South East extraction can be realised when the right things are done.

“The constitutional democracy, which we practice stipulates that the political party is the vehicle through which everyone shall pursue their political aspirations. I have also urged the political class to respect the ballot as cast by the electorate during elections and I have always emphasised the need to uphold the rule of law as the cornerstone for development of our country. In all modesty, I would say all the work I have done since I joined APGA in two years and the antecedents upon which I started have borne fruit.”

Umeadi, who is gunning for the presidential ticket of APGA for the 2023 elections said he would strive to reposition the country in four years if elected running an all inclusive government that would cater for the security and welfare of all Nigerians.

National Coordinator of SENPM, Ambassador Japheth Anyanwu, explained that the visit was aimed at hunting for a credible, humane and apolitical Igbo man with capabilities and abilities to salvage the country.

On his part, the South East zonal coordinator of the group, Hon. Dimgba Nduka, said they have over six million members and supporters from all geopolitical zones and ethnic groups in the country, and assured the formwe CJ that their interaction would not end with their visit.