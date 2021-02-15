From John Adams, Minna

The 19 northern states Igbo traditional leaders have thrown their weight behind the quest for the South East to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023.

They stated this after a one day special prayer session for Ndi-Igbo in Nigeria and in the Diaspora held on Sunday in Minna, Niger State saying there was no alternative to Igbo Presidency in 2023.

The leaders also vowed to place curses on Igbo sons and daughters who want to work against the interest of realising the presidency aspiration in 2023. Apart from ensuring equity, justice and fairness for all regions, the Igbo leaders maintained that an Igbo president come 2023 would not only guarantee peace, curtail insecurity, but boost the economy of Nigeria.

Chairman, Association of Eze ndi Igbo of 19 northern states and FCT Abuja, Dr. Pampas Ngozi Nwahiwe urged Igbo wherever they find themselves to come together and speak with one voice in order not to lose the opportunity of producing the president of Igbo extraction for Nigeria in 2023.

The prayers session which took place at the palace of Dr. Pampas in Chanchaga, in Minna, Niger State had the 19 Igbo traditional leaders in attendance. Nwahiwe and other speakers at the event were unanimous in registering their support for an Igbo president.

“It will not be well for any Igbo man who works against his kinsman in 2023 presidential election. It will not go down well for any Igbo man who knows what will kill or destroy fellow Igbo man and his/her businesses. The Igbo man has something to offer Nigeria if given the chance to prove his worth.”

Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Most Rev. Martins Igwemezie Uzoukwu who led other clergy men and women of Igbo extraction in the state during the intercessory prayers, challenged Igbo not to forget their roots and to always pray for God’s guidance and direction in whatever they do.

Bishop Uzoukwu who spoke through Rev. Fr. Emeka Amamchukwu also asked Igbo and indeed Nigerians to return back to their creator in moments of trials such as that which Nigeria was passing through.

President of Igbo Community Association (ICA) Niger State, Dr. Valentine Oparaocha appealed to Nigerians not to despair, but to have faith in God even he expressed the confidence that Nigeria would overcome its current socio-economic and security challenges.

Oparaocha said the event was organised to seek God’s intervention in the multi-dimensional challenges bedevilling Nigeria, Niger State and Igbo. He appealed to his kinsmen in the state, Nigeria and in the diaspora to be more peaceful and show love for one another in whatever they do.