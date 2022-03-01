From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Following the challenge by former Vice President Atiku,Abubakar on Nigerian youths to showcase their strength against his through the polls in electing the country’s President in 2023,Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL) has urged political parties in the country while zoning their candidates to south to forget older contestants.

A statement by the President General of COSEYL,Goodluck Ibem on Tuesday pointed out that the task of administering the country is more tedious to be handled by aged politicians. He said “The duty demands of the office of the president is more tasking, tedious than the job of a brick layer and grave digger.

“It is a tedious job to manage the affairs of 36 states, the federal capital territory, ministries, paratatals and other International obligations of the country and so only a young and vibrant president can perform the job efficiently and effectively without breaking down.

“Nigerians are not ready to make another mistake of electing a president that is unfit and unstable physically, mentally and otherwise to lead them. First fool nah fool but second fool nah proper foolishness, as the saying goes”. Ibem stated.