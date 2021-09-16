From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Ogbonine, a southeastern socio-cultural organisation, has appealed to Nigerians to give Igbos an opportunity to produce President come 2023, saying that Igbos have capable hands that can revive the Nigerian economy.

The group stated that the failure of the political class in addressing the basic social needs of the citizens is responsible for most of the socio-economic and security challenges facing Nigeria.

President of the group Emeka Okonkwo, at a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, maintained that Igbos are very industrial people and that sitting at home is against their culture.

‘2023, we have credible Igbo candidates that can handle the affairs of this country accurately and this can only be gotten through negotiation with other ethnic groups because the president will not only run the affairs of the Igbos in Nigeria. As it has been done in the past, it will not be bad if the country can carry the Igbos along by giving them the opportunity to produce a president. It will give us a sense of belonging,’ he said.

‘The failure of the political class in addressing basic societal needs of the security of lives and property and healthy economy that creates jobs and good living, have left the citizenry disorientated and disillusioned. Trust is broken and the first casualty is Nigerian nationality.

‘We are constrained to call the attention of our brothers and sisters, who are giving overt or covert to support misguided youths involved in this damage to the psyche, lives and welfare of the people living in the South East to the negative impact of their actions on Ndigbo.

‘Apart from loss of lives, we are also losing businesses and income on a daily basis from the apparently unending sit-at- home orders. We can not continue on this voyage of self destruction.The state of affairs in the South East is capable of completely destroying the enterprise of the Igbo man.’

He appealed with Federal Government, leadership in the South East and other relevant authorities to come together and determine how to end the actions of self immolation in Igbo land.

