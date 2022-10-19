From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Democratic Coalition has appealed to Nigerians to ignore videos of troops purportedly endorsing a presidential candidate in the 2023 poll.

This is even as it condemned what it called an ‘attempts by some mischievous elements to drag the Armed Forces into the political arena.’

Its President, Abdulazeez Lamido and Secretary, Ogbonaya Ude, in a statement yesterday, argued that the videos circulating online was orchestrated by some persons who are threatened by the successes of the military, and have made themselves willing tools to cause disaffection.

The first video clip consciously portrays troops making merry and dancing to music purportedly in celebration and open endorsement of one presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections.

The second video clip with the same visuals as the first one willfully shows troops supposedly dancing to a derogatory song that insults the personality of another presidential candidate.

Lamido and Ude charged security agencies to go after those who produced it.

“We are disturbed that at this time the country is preparing for the 2023 General elections, some elements have made themselves willing tools to cause disaffection in the polity.

“This is coming at a time the Armed Forces of Nigeria is doing everything within their capacity to deal with the security challenges in the country.

“We have no option but to agree that the producers of the videos are working in tandem with enemies of the country. Obviously, they are angry with the manner the military has gone out to tackle criminal elements.

“The videos clearly want to show the military as being partisan in the forthcoming elections.

“The videos are coming a few days after calls for the sack of the CDS over the destruction of illegal bunkering vessel. Clearly, the enemies of Nigeria want to launch attack on the AFN from different angles.

“We are aware that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has pledged the loyalty of the military leadership to democratic rule in the country.

“During a media chat tagged ‘Open Ears Dialogue’, the CDS urged politicians to desist from luring armed forces members into political matters, saying the military should be insulated from any political persuasions or inclinations.

“And in the same vein, the leadership of the armed forces is also telling politicians to leave us alone, do not mix us up with issues that have to do with politics and do not use political inclinations and persuasions to want to lure anybody from the armed forces into the idea of having to undertake coups and all.

“This is not time to distract our troops who are engaged in the different theatres of operations. We must support them win the war and return the country to the path of peace.”