From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023, general elections in the country, the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Tuesday met with heads of security agencies in Abuja to brainstorm on the way forward for a free, fair and credible elections.

The meeting which held at the police force headquarters, had in attendance members of the armed forces, the police, Department of State Services, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Customs Service, Civil Defence, Nigerian Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service, National Intelligence Agency among other security agencies in the country.

In his address at the occassion, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, said the meeting is aimed at deepening inter-agency collaborative initiatives towards guaranteeing secure electioneering processes for the 2023 General Elections.

The IGP, in a statement signed by the force public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, emphasized the need to enhance actionable intelligence gathering and sharing, coordinated operations, and adequate deployment of personnel and resources by all relevant security agencies and stakeholders in the election process.

The statement reads; “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, in line with the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to leaving a legacy of a deepened democratic system and credible electoral process in the nation, has engaged in tactical meetings and conferences with various stakeholders to build solid Standard Operating Procedure and strategic communication action plan geared towards having a seamless electoral process for the 2023 General Elections.

In furtherance of the IGP’s critical plans in actualizing free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria, a strategic meeting with all heads of operations of national security agencies in the country, was held at the instance of the IGP , on Tuesday 13th December 2022, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to further deepen inter-agency collaborative initiatives towards guaranteeing secure electioneering processes for the 2023 General Elections.

