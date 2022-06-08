From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the establishment of Electoral Offences Desk at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Force Headquarters, Abuja, and state police Commands across the country, to curb electoral violence and other crimes.

While the electoral offences desk at the FCID would be headed by the Commissioner of Police, FCID, as the desk officer, that of the state commands would be headed by Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Departments.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure, yesterday, listed the responsibilities of the electoral offences desk officers to include the collation and investigation of all electoral offences/complaints from members of the public or any quarters, with a view to determining culpability in line with the amended Electoral Act 2022, and proffering charges before courts of competent jurisdiction for necessary legal action.

Adejobi, in a statement, also said the desk officers have been charged to commence work with some isolated cases recorded during the pre-election activities such as screening, conventions, primaries among others.

He said that the team, who have swung into action, have arrested 24 suspected political thugs at Minki Suites, along Keffi-Akwanga Road.

The thugs, suspected to be loyal to an aspirant in the Nasarawa West Senatorial primaries, came into the hotel in a convoy of seven private vehicles.

The IGP tasked the desk to commence its activities, immediately, with some isolated cases recorded during the pre-election activities, such as screening, conventions, primaries, etc.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Electoral Offences Desk at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) and the immediate arrest of the concerned aspirant, for necessary investigative actions.

The IGP reiterates the commitment of the Force to stamping out threats to peaceful and credible elections at all levels, even as he vows to deal decisively with anyone caught engaging in political thuggery.

