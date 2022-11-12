From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In an apparent preparation to consolidate his campaign organ for the 2023 general elections in Imo State,chief Emeka Ihedioha has appointed Meekam Mgbenwelu,a renounced public policy expert as the spokesperson for the ‘Rebuild Imo Organisation.

Mgbenwelu is pioneer Imo State Commissioner for Technology Development in the Ihedioha-led Rebuild Imo administration, a Development Economist, Public Policy Expert with over thirty years experience in Information Communications Technology.

His work experience spans periods with Microsoft Corporation, European Union, the World Bank and the Presidency Abuja.

He attended St. Finbarrs’ College, Yaba in Lagos State and proceeded to earn a BA (Hons) Political Economy from Greenwich University, a Masters degree in Information Management from, City University and a Master of Business Administration, MBA, from Westminster Business School, University of Westminster, all in the UK. .

He hails from Eziama Ubulu in Oru West LGA of Imo State.

A statement by Ihedioha’s media aide,Chibuike Onyeukwu noted that his appointment takes effect immediately.