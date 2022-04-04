From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The road to the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was rough, unwinding and tortuous. Even on the eve of the exercise, nobody could say for certain how it would pan out. Everyone, including Simon Ebegbulem, Imo State Commissioner for commerce and Industry and spokesman of the former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who got the boots due to the crisis that bedeviled the party then, waited with bated-breath at the Eagles Square, Abuja. Many persons thought the exercise would drive the nail on the coffin of the party. But like the saying goes, the exercise has come and gone.

An excited Ebegbulem told journalists that the success of the convention is the beginning of more woes for the opposition party. He also dismissed any fears that an alliance between former governors, Emeka Ihedioha and Rochas Okorocha, could frustrate Governor Hope Uzodimma’s reelection bid in 2023.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

How would you describe the outcome of the national convention?

The opposition PDP had predicted that the convention was going to be the end of the APC but they are disappointed because it has made the party much stronger.

I’m particularly happy with the way and manner leaders of the party handled the exercise. The preparations were exemplary and you could see the proceedings conducted in a brotherly manner. Those who stepped down did so as a result of the love they have for the party, and that is quite commendable. You could see the efforts of all the leaders of the party, including my governor, His Excellency, Hope Uzodimma, who was chairman of the technical committee for the convention, to ensure we had a smooth exercise. They worked day and night to make this possible and we are happy it ended well. And let me tell you one open secret, more disappointments await PDP.

How confident are you that the newly elected chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, will deliver?

He’s one of the elders of the party. He is an experienced politician and that is the reason the entire leadership of the party, including President Muhammadu Buhari, endorsed him for the job. Leading a ruling party is never easy; it’s never a walk in the park. But we believe he has all it takes. Coupled with the dynamics and vibrancy of our party and its leaders, he will definitely succeed. He has the track record. This is somebody who was a member of the Constituent Assembly as far back as 1978 and he has continued to gather speed. Therefore, the APC will be better for it, especially as we head toward general elections in 2023. I believe with the support he is receiving from stakeholders of the party, our main opposition party, the PDP, will continue to suffer defeat in the hands of the APC. I strongly doubt if PDP will ever wake up from their slumber because they had taught, we, Nigerians the lessons of our lives, some of the effects of which we are still reeling under till date.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Governor Hope Uzodimma has been one of the major players in the politics of the APC before and after the convention; the opposition accused him of playing Abuja politics while his home is burning…

(Cuts in) Point of correction, his home is not burning. Imo is in safe hands with Governor Uzodimma, the challenges of insecurity notwithstanding. I’m not one of those that will downplay the importance or sanctity of life. So, this issue of insecurity is of much concern to His Excellency and that is why the narratives have been changing.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

I’m happy you said the opposition is alleging, not the masses of Imo State. Governor Uzodimma is a leader of the party and just like other good-hearted individuals in the APC, he will always contribute his quota in ensuring that the APC becomes stronger and peaceful always. Due to the governor’s sincerity and hard work, the president and stakeholders of the party gave him several tasks to ensure a smooth convention, which of course, he handled with dexterity, and along with others, delivered on. The result is the emergence of a substantive national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

He committed himself to the convention same way and manner he is governing Imo State. Contributing his quota to the growth and progress of the APC has never affected governance in Imo State. The opposition will always cry foul where there’s none because they are envious of the achievements of the governor. Imo State today is a construction site due to his style of governance, which is anchored around the Shared Prosperity Government of 3R mantra of Rehabillitation, Reconstruction and Recovery. Governor Uzodimma’s prudent management of the lean resources of the state has stood him out as the best governor in the country. The statistics are there for you to confirm. Go and check.

The narratives in the state have changed drastically from what they were under (Rochas) Okorocha and (Emeka) Ihedioha before the coming on board of Onwa Oyoko (Governor Uzodimma). The narratives have changed. Imo people are now able to walk with their shoulders high while governance and administration have now deservedly become serious business. Imo has become a place where all and sundry are being carried along towards the upliftment of our dear state, notwithstanding the challenges of insecurity which every reasonable person would agree is not the making of this current administration. As a matter of fact, insecurity is a challenge for all of us in Imo, nay, the entire country. Besides, in Imo, discreet investigation points to the fact that some of the security challenges are being self-inflicted on our people by those who think they will remain relevant. The agenda is to take the shine off the performance of Governor Uzodimma but they have failed woefully. Notwithstanding, the antics of his opponents to distract him, the governor has been working round the clock, dialoguing with various stakeholders, collaborating with established security apparatus. The results of his efforts are becoming manifest. We can say boldly that the storm is over, with promises of a better tomorrow security-wise.

The evil agenda of those mindless people and enemies of the state to distract Governor Uzodimma from his focus on revamping the state have failed woefully, because his practical economic roadmap, road revolution, rural development, industrial harmony, better organisation of our market structures, revamping of moribund industries have failed.

The efforts of Governor Uzodimma have continued to attract external direct investment, reduce unemployment through various initiatives including youth empowerment programmes, uplift our womenfolk and care for the aged. The momentum has continued to gather and the state is on the path of irreversible economic development, social harmony and grassroots transformation. Stories coming out of Imo is no longer about family oligarchs or kitchen chats, but serious issues, agenda that are taking our people to a greater height. This is what Imo deserves and thank God we have Governor Uzodimma who has committed himself to ensure that we remain the industrious and peace loving people that we are known for.

What’s is your reaction to allegations that former governors Okorocha, Ihedioha and Senator Ararume, are ganging up to stop the APC and Governor Uzodimma’s re-election in 2023. what is your take on that?

Any gang up against Governor Uzodimma will be dead before conception. It will surely crash. These leaders you are talking about I am not aware they are all in the same party. If actually it is true that they are ganging up, as you alleged, that to me smacks of anti-party activity because I am not aware that Ihedioha is a member of our party unless he wants to defect and join the APC. Senator Ararume came to the Imo State stand during the National Convention at the Eagles Square, Abuja and exchanged pleasantries with the governor and other leaders. Senator Okorocha was at the VIP stand. This was just last Saturday. Like you said, it’s an allegation so let it remain an allegation. When we get to the bridge, we will cross it with vigour.

However, no gang up by anyone can stop Governor Uzodimma. He is the people’s choice, he’s God sent to Imo. Even before now, God used him to tear down the dynasty and hegemony that former governor Okorocha wanted to make of the state. By now, Imo would have been a laughing stock but God used Governor Uzodimma like in Biblical times to redeem Imo and saved us from the shame. Ihedioha and Okorocha combined are no match to the political mastery, dexterity or sagacity of Governor Uzodimma. The fact remains that records of the two years of Governor Uzodimma are unassailable. The people you alleged, when you combine them, cannot stop governor Uzodimma and APC’s victory. What will give APC victory in 2023 is the record of achievements of the governor which include economic revolution, rural transformation, urban regeneration, massive infrastructural development, youth empowerment programmes, gender equality template and industrial harmony.

Governor Uzodimma has attracted the much-needed federal presence in the state more than any of his predecessors. So, what are they talking about? I even doubt their political value because they have enstranged themselves to the people. They are running against the tide. They don’t have the interest of Ndi Imo so they have failed. And Governor Uzodimma will come out victorious again and again because he has returned to the people all that belongs to them and the people are appreciative of his efforts.