From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has warned politicians and groups in the state fanning the embers of discord, over who would succeed him in 2023, to desist from the altercations, saying that the unnecessary political brickbats were distracting his administration.

A group known as Ukwa La Ngwa Elders Council, which is made up of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faithful had in a statement called for the 2023 Abia governorship ticket to be zoned to any of the three local governments in Ngwa (Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South and Osisioma), otherwise known as Umunne Ato Ngwa in Abia Central Senatorial District.

Although another group from the area, Joint Youth Council of Ukwa disassociated the Ukwa people from the communiqué, however, PDP chieftains from Abia North and Central districts condemned the statement.

Governor Ikpeazu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said he was still in charge of the state and would not be stampeded out of office by people who want to alter the natural order of things.

While recognising the rights of persons and groups to canvass their political ideas and preferences, Ikpeazu warned that timing is critical in the permutations, noting that there could only be one governor at any particular time.

