From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has warned politicians and groups involved in the current exchange of political brickbats over who succeeds him in 2023, to desist from that, saying such exchanges was unnecessary, premature and capable of distracting his administration.

A group known Ukwa La Ngwa Elders council made up of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) faithful had in a statement called for the 2023 Abia governorship ticket to be zoned to any of the three Ngwa LGAs of Ngwa Local Government Areas of Isialangwa-North, Isialangwa-South and Osisioma, otherwise known as Umunne Ato Ngwa in Abia Central Senatorial District, in 2023.

Although another group from the area, Joint Youth Council of Ukwa dissociated the Ukwa people from the communique, however, PDP chieftains from Abia North and Central Districts, condemned the statement.

Governor Ikpeazu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka said he was still in charge of the State and will not be stampeded out of office by people who want to alter the natural order of things.

While Ikpeazu said he appreciates the rights of persons and groups to canvass their political ideas and preferences, he warned that timing is critical in these permutations and that there could only be one Governor at any particular time.

He assured that when the time was right, his successor will emerge through a peaceful process of consensus and justice, involving all interest groups in the State, reminding Abians that it is God that anoints leaders.

The Governor added that his preoccupation now was how to continue to deliver more people oriented infrastructural projects for the people of Abia State, strengthen trade and commerce and keep our people safe , noting that the question of who succeeds him is definitely not what he is thinking about at the moment.

“If I start in June 2021 to think about my successor in 2023 and begin to hold meetings on the issue, it will be difficult for me to concentrate again and do my work”.

