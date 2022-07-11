By Sunday Ani

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewale Adebayo, has promised to create 30 million jobs if elected president in 2023.

He made the promise while speaking at the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) international round table discussion held at Swahili Village in Washington DC, United States of America.

He said he would partner with the NBCC International Committee on Global Business Initiative in the areas of agriculture, ICT, green tech, tourism, and infrastructure to create the 30 million jobs in Nigeria.

The SDP candidate said his decision to participate at the Convention was to further detail his plan on creating millions of jobs and businesses in Nigeria to fuel economic growth.

Participants at the event ranged from Black Diaspora business owners to entrepreneurs and corporate diversity procurement managers, whose focus were on how to develop and invest in business opportunities and relationships in Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Others who attended the event included government officials, ministries and agencies, representing many industry sectors, all of whom were seeking to showcase the investment opportunities in their countries and communities.

Also in attendance were stakeholders represented by a broad spectrum of companies, countries, community and business leaders, like the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Swahili Village, Emad Shoeb.